Stratis (STRAX) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.91 million and $4.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.28 or 0.07369099 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076843 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00029332 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057693 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009978 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024443 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,256,625 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
