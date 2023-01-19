Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $324.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

