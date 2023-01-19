Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 127 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 2.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

