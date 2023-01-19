Sturgeon Ventures LLP Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

