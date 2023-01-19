Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $953.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

