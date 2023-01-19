Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Up 1,019.7% in December

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a growth of 1,019.7% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

