Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.79. Approximately 1,452,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 962,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.77.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 21.63%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.