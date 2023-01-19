Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMT remained flat at $4.45 during trading on Thursday. 75,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,264. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

