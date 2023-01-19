Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMMT remained flat at $4.45 during trading on Thursday. 75,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,264. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
