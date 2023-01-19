Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Short Interest Update

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 831,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Super Group Stock Performance

Super Group Company Profile

NYSE SGHC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.