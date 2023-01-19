Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 1,326,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUUIF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SUUIF remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

