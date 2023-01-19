Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$11.48. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 323,618 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 378.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

