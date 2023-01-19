SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SIVB stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $250.04. 1,532,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,633. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $674.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.