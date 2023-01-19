Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in December

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 423,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,088.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BIOVF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

BIOVF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $379.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

