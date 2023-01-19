Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 15,940,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SG traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,158. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.99. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of 7.81 and a 52-week high of 40.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by 0.04. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The company had revenue of 124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 129.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 501.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.