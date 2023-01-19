Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Symrise has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Symrise from €107.00 ($116.30) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

