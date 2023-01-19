Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.32

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and traded as high as $116.20. Symrise shares last traded at $115.05, with a volume of 622 shares traded.

Symrise Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

