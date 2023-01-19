Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $32.09. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 36,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

