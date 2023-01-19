Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as low as C$2.61. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91.

Get Synex Renewable Energy alerts:

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.