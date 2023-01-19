Syscoin Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $92.17 million and $2.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,047.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00576359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00204936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042233 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

