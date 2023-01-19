Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $92.10 million and $2.44 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,985.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00576311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00204213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

