Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.16. 17,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 905,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after buying an additional 302,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Talos Energy by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

