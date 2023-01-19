Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

