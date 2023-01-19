Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading 5% Higher

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.05. 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$46.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 50,000 shares of Tantalus Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,963.25.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

