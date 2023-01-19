Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKRW stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

