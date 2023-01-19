Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Stock Performance

TAYO stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Taylor Consulting has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

