Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Stock Performance
TAYO stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Taylor Consulting has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Consulting (TAYO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.