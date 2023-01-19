Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 925,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 565,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

