TD SYNNEX (SNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/11/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – TD SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.
