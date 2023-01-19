Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.55. 90,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

