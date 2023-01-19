Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.23. 14,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,254. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

