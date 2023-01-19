Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $91.21 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $91,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 85,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

