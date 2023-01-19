Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,745. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

