Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Technip Energies Price Performance
OTCMKTS THNPY opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technip Energies (THNPY)
