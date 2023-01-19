Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNPY opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

