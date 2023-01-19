TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.