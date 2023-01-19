Tellor (TRB) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $13.36 or 0.00064327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $9.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426477 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.42 or 0.29935568 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00770179 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.