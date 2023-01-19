TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
