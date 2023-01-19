TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESS opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

