Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $61.30. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 2,407 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
