Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $61.30. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 2,407 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

