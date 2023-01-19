The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
LON BNKR opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,240.00. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 90.88 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.45).
Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust
In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 20,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,917.02).
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.