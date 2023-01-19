The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

LON BNKR opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,240.00. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 90.88 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.45).

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 20,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,917.02).

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.