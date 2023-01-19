The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.44

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 4,225 ($51.56), with a volume of 305393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,362 ($53.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($55.73).

The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,894.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,765.81.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($750,335.57). In related news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total value of £614,900 ($750,335.57).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

