The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.44

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 4,225 ($51.56), with a volume of 305393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,362 ($53.23).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($55.73).
The Berkeley Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,894.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,765.81.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
