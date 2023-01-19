The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $37.42 or 0.00178885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $4.01 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

