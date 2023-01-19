The Debt Box Trading Up 15.5% This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $36.22 or 0.00172509 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

