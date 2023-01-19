The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
