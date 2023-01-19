The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 7,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,733. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,472 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

