The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $332.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.
GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
