The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $332.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

