The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.05–$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 428,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,609. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

