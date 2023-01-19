The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of THG traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 24,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

