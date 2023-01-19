The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.50

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.09%.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

