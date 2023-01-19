The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $342,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $473.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

