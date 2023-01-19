The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $534.44 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $534,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,200,000 after buying an additional 114,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.36 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

