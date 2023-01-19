The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 428,706 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.88% of Cadence Design Systems worth $395,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $172.46 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

