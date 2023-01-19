The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 969,144 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 969,144 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.49% of Lennar worth $757,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

LEN stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.